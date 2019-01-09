Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Makes five stops in playoff loss

Wagner made five tackles in Saturday's playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Wagner averaged 8.7 tackles per game during the regular season, so this was a steep dip to finish off the year. The Seahawks' defensive captain has combined for 438 tackles over the last three years and ranks as the No. 1 linebacker in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. That bodes well for Wagner, who is set to be a free agent in March and will be due a massive contract.

