Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Makes five stops Sunday
Wagner made five tackles -- one for a loss -- and one pass breakup in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.
It was an average showing for Wagner, who averaged 6.3 tackles per game in the prior two seasons. He'll have his hands full against the Bears duo of Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen in Week 2.
