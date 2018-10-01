Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Makes seven tackles

Wagner made seven tackles (four solo) and broke one pass up in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Wagner was dealing with a groin injury in the week leading up to Sunday's game but he still played all 60 defensive snaps. The veteran linebacker now has 20 tackles and four pass breakups through three games and will be tested against Rams RB Todd Gurley in Week 5.

More News
Our Latest Stories