Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: May be ready for Week 3

Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Wagner (groin) could return for Week 3's game against the Cowboys, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Wagner will be sidelined for Monday night's showdown with the Bears after playing in every defensive snap for the Seahawks in Week 1. More information on Wagner's status will come when Seattle resumes practicing next week, but the team appears to be optimistic even though the Seahawks will be operating on a short week.