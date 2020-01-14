Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: May need surgery
Wagner (ankle/knee) informed the media that his status for the Pro Bowl is uncertain, as he may need to undergo offseason surgery, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune
Wagner indicated both his knee and ankle could potentially need surgery, so that will be something to keep an eye on. He played and started all 16 regular-season games for the Seahawks this year. In the process, he recorded 159 sacks (86 solo), three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Productive against Cardinals•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: No injury designation for Week 16•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Sitting out practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Not expected to miss time•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Suffers sprained ankle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...
-
Dynasty QB rankings update
Heath Cummings says three of the four quarterbacks playing in championship weekend are tough...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...