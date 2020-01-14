Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: May need surgery

Wagner (ankle/knee) informed the media that his status for the Pro Bowl is uncertain, as he may need to undergo offseason surgery, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune

Wagner indicated both his knee and ankle could potentially need surgery, so that will be something to keep an eye on. He played and started all 16 regular-season games for the Seahawks this year. In the process, he recorded 159 sacks (86 solo), three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.