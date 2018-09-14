Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Misses practice again
Wagner (groin) missed another practice Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With K.J. Wright (knee) likely out for at least one more game and Wagner's availability now in question, Seattle signed Mychal Kendricks to provide some help for Monday's game in Chicago. Given that Wagner was a legitimate DPOY candidate for much of last season, his absence would improve the Week 2 outlooks for Jordan Howard, Mitchell Trubisky and the rest of the Chicago offense.
