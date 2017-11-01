Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Misses practice with hammy issue

Wagner was held out of Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wagner wasn't on the injury report last week and has missed just four defensive snaps all season. His hamstring injury probably isn't serious, considering it hasn't been mentioned by the Seattle coaching staff. There will only because for concern if Wagner misses another practice Thursday.

