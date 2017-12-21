Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Misses walk-through Wednesday
Wagner (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coming only a few hours after head coach Pete Carroll told Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times that Wagner was a part of the walk-through, Wednesday's injury report said otherwise. Despite no activity yet, Wagner has both Thursday and Friday to make an appearance and allay concerns about his status for Sunday's game at Dallas.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Avoids hammy aggravation•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Active Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Heading for game-time call•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Availability may come down to wire•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Unable to return Sunday•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...