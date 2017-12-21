Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Misses walk-through Wednesday

Wagner (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coming only a few hours after head coach Pete Carroll told Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times that Wagner was a part of the walk-through, Wednesday's injury report said otherwise. Despite no activity yet, Wagner has both Thursday and Friday to make an appearance and allay concerns about his status for Sunday's game at Dallas.

