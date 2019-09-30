Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Monster pace

Wagner posted 11 tackles in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.

Wagner hasn't missed a defensive snap this season and has compiled 30 tackles over the last two weeks. Through four games, he's recorded 45 tackles, putting him on pace for a whopping 180 stops. That's likely to regress a bit, but it's not an unreachable achievement for Wagner, as he posted 167 in 2016.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories