Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: No injury designation for Week 16

Wagner (ankle) does not have an injury tag for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wagner did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but will nevertheless suit up against Arizona. The 29-year-old has yet to miss a game this season.

