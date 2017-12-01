Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: No practice Thursday
Wagner (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks may have found the perfect elixir to get Wagner ready for game day. Last week, he didn't practice one time but still recorded eight tackles and one interception this past Sunday at San Francisco. He's on pace for a similar practice regimen this week, but Friday's injury report will ultimately forecast his potential to play Sunday night versus the Eagles.
