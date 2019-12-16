Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Not expected to miss time

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Wagner (ankle) is expected to suit up against the Cardinals in Week 16, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Wagner was forced out of Week 15's win over the Panthers in the fourth quarter due to a sprained ankle. It appears as though the star linebacker is trending toward availability for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Cardinals, though a final decision on his availability could come down to what he's able to do in the week's trio of practices. Wagner has secured double-digit tackles in five of the last six contests.