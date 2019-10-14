Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Notches seven stops

Wagner made seven solo tackles -- one for a loss -- in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns.

Wagner hasn't missed a defensive snap over six games, and he leads the Seahawks with 57 tackles (33 solo) on the season, an average of 9.5 per game. The veteran linebacker continues to be a premier IDP option as long as he's flying around the field like this.

