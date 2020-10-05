Wagner posted 12 tackles and a pass breakup in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Dolphins.
This is Wagner's first time leading the team in tackles this season, and it's no coincidence that he accomplished the feat with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams (groin) out of the lineup. Wagner averaged 8.6 tackles per game through the first three weeks, but he'll be counted on even more until Adams returns, which might not be until after the team's Week 6 bye.
