Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Paces squad in tackles

Wagner recorded a team-high eight tackles (seven solo) and one interception against the 49ers on Sunday.

Wagner dealt with a hamstring injury in the week ahead of this game, and he was limited to just 56 of 71 possible defensive snaps. It's unclear if he'll continue to be limited in Week 13 against the Eagles. However, he still posted the best stat line on the Seahawks' defense, so a limited snap count shouldn't hold him back much.