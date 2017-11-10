Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Paces team in tackles

Wagner racked up 11 tackles (eight solo) during Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals.

This is Wagner's third consecutive game with a double-digit tackle count, and he's currently second in the league with 83 tackles on the season. The sixth-year pro occasionally adds a sack or interception as well, making him a top IDP threat.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories