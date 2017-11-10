Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Paces team in tackles
Wagner racked up 11 tackles (eight solo) during Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals.
This is Wagner's third consecutive game with a double-digit tackle count, and he's currently second in the league with 83 tackles on the season. The sixth-year pro occasionally adds a sack or interception as well, making him a top IDP threat.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Could be game-day decision Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Misses practice with hammy issue•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Records season high in tackles•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Scores touchdown in win over Colts•
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...