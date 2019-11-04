Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Piles up 11 stops, sack

Wagner tallied 11 tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.

This is Wagner's second straight game with a sack, and he now has his highest season total (two) since the 2016 campaign. Wagner makes hay with his tackling effort, however, and he ranks third in the league with 86 tackles. That makes him a premier IDP asset, as he averaged 9.6 stops per game, so he'll look to keep up the good work Week 10 against the 49ers.

