Wagner posted 13 tackles and a pass breakup in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington.
Wagner compiled double-digit stops for the first time since Week 8. The veteran linebacker is now up to 126 tackles this year. He'll likely fall short of the 159 stops he posted last season, but Wagner is sixth in the league in the category, making him a top-tier IDP player for fantasy championships.
