Wagner recorded 138 tackles, three sacks and eight pass breakups over 16 games during the 2020 season.

Wagner enjoyed his best performance of the season during the 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams, registering 16 stops and a sack. This was Wagner's fifth straight season with more than 130 tackles, and he was named first-team All Pro in each of those campaigns. The 30-year-old linebacker has two years remaining on his contract; he'll carry a $17.5 million cap hit in 2021. Wagner will nevertheless be a focal point in Seattle next season, if not one of the only bright spots on this defense if the team doesn't bring in reinforcements.