Wagner finished Sunday's Week 2 overtime win against the Lions with 10 tackles (seven solo).

Wagner wasn't quite as prolific as he was in Week 1, when he erupted for 18 stops against the Rams. Still, the veteran linebacker picked up his second straight double-digit tackle effort after notching four such performances over 17 regular-season contests last season. Wagner has tallied at least 130 stops in seven consecutive campaigns and appears well on his way to hitting that mark again given his output so far in 2023.