Wagner recorded nine tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys.

Wagner's off to another solid start in 2020, as he's notched 26 tackles through three games, putting him on track to reach 138 stops this season. The addition of All Pro safety Jamal Adams could cap Wagner's ceiling a bit, but Wagner is an All Pro himself and will get his regardless. Confidently deploy him as an IDP in Week 4 against the Dolphins.