Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Posts seventh career INT
Wagner had seven tackles and his seventh career interception Sunday against the 49ers.
Wagner had nine tackles in Week 1. He should continue to see a solid number of tackle opportunities as the Seahawks' middle linebacker.
