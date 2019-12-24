Play

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Productive against Cardinals

Wagner recorded 13 tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals.

Wagner suffered an ankle injury in last week's win over the Panthers, but he wasn't hampered in this outing, playing every defensive snaps. Through 15 games, Wagner now has nine double-digit tackling performances, bringing his total to 152 stops this year. With 16 tackles in the season finale against San Francisco, Wagner will set a new career high in the category.

