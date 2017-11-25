Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Questionable for Sunday
Wagner (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in San Francisco.
Wagner didn't practice all week as he focused on treatment of his hamstring, which has been an on and off issue for the middle line backer over the last few weeks. Because his availability won't be known until the Seahawks release their list of inactives 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff, owners may want to look elsewhere for IDP purposes.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Paces team in tackles•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Could be game-day decision Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Misses practice with hammy issue•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...