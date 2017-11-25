Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Questionable for Sunday

Wagner (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in San Francisco.

Wagner didn't practice all week as he focused on treatment of his hamstring, which has been an on and off issue for the middle line backer over the last few weeks. Because his availability won't be known until the Seahawks release their list of inactives 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff, owners may want to look elsewhere for IDP purposes.