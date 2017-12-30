Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Questionable for Week 17

Wagner (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wagner was a typical non-participant Wednesday and Thursday this week, but his limited participation Friday is what draws the questionable tag. It's difficult to envision the 27-year-old sitting out Week 17 with a potential playoff berth on the line for the Seahawks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories