Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Questionable to return with hamstring injury

Wagner injured his hamstring in Sunday's game against the Jaguars and is questionable to return, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wagner has been dealing with a hamstring tweak since the beginning of November. The linebacker entered Week 14 third in the league in tackles with 112, so it goes without saying that losing him for any period of time would be a big loss for a Seattle team with playoff hopes. Look for Terence Garvin to receive additional snaps in Wagner's absence.