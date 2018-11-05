Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Racks up 13 tackles

Wagner made 13 tackles (five solo) and broke up three passes in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers.

It was easily Wagner's best game of the season, as his previous season highs were eight tackles and two pass breakups. He played all 51 defensive snaps as well. The Seahawks play the Rams in Week 10.

