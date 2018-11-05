Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Racks up 13 tackles
Wagner made 13 tackles (five solo) and broke up three passes in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers.
It was easily Wagner's best game of the season, as his previous season highs were eight tackles and two pass breakups. He played all 51 defensive snaps as well. The Seahawks play the Rams in Week 10.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Makes eight stops•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Makes seven tackles•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Taking it easy with groin injury•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Returns to full practice•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: May be ready for Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.