Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Racks up 18 tackles

Wagner made 18 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

The Seahawks struggled immensely to take down Saints RB Alvin Kamara, which is likely why Wagner had so many assisted tackles. It's still a spectacular stat line for the team's defensive captain, and it should turn heads in the IDP realm. Wagner will look to bring this momentum into Week 4's game versus the Cardinals, and he'll likely be counted on in coverage often against the Air Raid offense.

