Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Racks up 18 tackles
Wagner made 18 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
The Seahawks struggled immensely to take down Saints RB Alvin Kamara, which is likely why Wagner had so many assisted tackles. It's still a spectacular stat line for the team's defensive captain, and it should turn heads in the IDP realm. Wagner will look to bring this momentum into Week 4's game versus the Cardinals, and he'll likely be counted on in coverage often against the Air Raid offense.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Nine tackles Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Two tackles Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Limited in practice•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Back at practice Friday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Expected back by regular season•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Recovering from unknown surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3,...
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...