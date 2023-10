Wagner logged 17 tackles (nine solo) including two sacks in the Seahawks' 24-3 win against the Giants on Monday.

Wagner's strong start to the season continues as he recorded his first two sacks of the year as well as finishing with double-digit tackles for the third time in four games. The 33-year-old currently has 50 tackles this season, good for third most in the NFL and will look to add to that total following Seattle's Week 5 bye.