Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Reaches 115 stops
Wagner tallied 10 tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup in Monday's 37-30 win over the Vikings.
Wagner's third double-digit tackling performance in four weeks brings him to 115 tackles, tied for second behind Packers linebacker Blake Martinez. The 29-year-old will look to keep the motor revving against the Rams in Week 14.
