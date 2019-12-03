Play

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Reaches 115 stops

Wagner tallied 10 tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup in Monday's 37-30 win over the Vikings.

Wagner's third double-digit tackling performance in four weeks brings him to 115 tackles, tied for second behind Packers linebacker Blake Martinez. The 29-year-old will look to keep the motor revving against the Rams in Week 14.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories