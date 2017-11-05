Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Ready for Sunday's contest

Wagner (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

The Seahawks' defense has some key players sitting out -- Earl Thomas (ankle) for example -- so having Wagner ready is a big development. With 60 tackles (44 solo) already through seven games, he's lined up for another 100-plus tackle season and should be considered a top IDP asset in most formats.

