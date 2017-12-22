Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Ready to face Zeke
Wagner (hamstring) was removed from the final injury report for Sunday's game in Dallas, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Wagner struggled while playing through the same injury in last week's 40-7 loss to the Rams, but he still managed seven tackles on only 46 defensive snaps. Apparently healthy for a matchup with the run-heavy Dallas offense, Wagner returns to his usual spot near the top of the weekly IDP rankings. Prior to injuring his hamstring in Week 14, he'd recorded at least six tackles in every game this season, including eight or more tackles in eight consecutive contests.
