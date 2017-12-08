Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Ready to roll Sunday

Wagner (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Jacksonville, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

At this stage of the game, Wagner likely doesn't require practice in order to be a force on the field, but he nonetheless returned at full capacity Friday, per Boyle. With another 12 tackles last Sunday versus the Eagles, Wagner has 112 for the season, which is five short of NFL leader Zach Brown.