Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Records nine tackles

Wagner had nine tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.

Wagner once again led the Seahawks in tackles Thursday, and the total of nine looks significantly better considering the Packers were limited to only 48 offensive plays. The 28-year-old had an inconsistent start to the season but has racked up 43 tackles (28 solo) and four passes defensed over the last four games.

