Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Records season high in tackles
Wagner logged a season high 12 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's win over the Texans.
Wagner's tackle total was the second highest on the team. While he has been quiet in the sack department this season, recording just 0.5, he has been an active tackler. The 27-year-old saw heavy usage once again, playing all 71 defensive snaps.
