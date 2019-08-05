Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Recovering from unknown surgery
Coach Pete Carroll said Wagner (undisclosed) underwent "a little procedure" recently, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The exact nature of the surgery is unknown, but Wagner tended to hamstring injuries during both the 2014 and 2018 preseasons. That's not to say the current issue is affecting one of Wagner's hamstrings, but Carroll was coy as always regarding the health of one of his players. As evidence, Carroll stated that Wagner "could likely" make an appearance during the upcoming exhibition schedule, but more than likely he'll remain sidelined until the regular season considering the $54 million extension handed to the middle linebacker in late July.
