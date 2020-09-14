Wagner recorded seven tackles and two pass breakups in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.

Wagner is accustomed to leading the Seahawks in tackles, but there could be a new sheriff in town, as All-Pro safety Jamal Adams made his presence known Sunday with 12 tackles and a sack. Still, Wagner logged seven games last year with single-digit tackles and still finished with 159 stops, but it's worth keeping an eye on it in IDP settings, as Adams could take over as the team's top tackler.