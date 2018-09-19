Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Returns to full practice
Wagner (groin) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wagner didn't practice at all last week and was held out of Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears. His quick return to full participation suggests he should be back for Sunday's game against Dallas, which is bad news for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. A matchup with the run-first Cowboys should lead to plenty of tackle opportunities for the superstar linebacker.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: May be ready for Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Won't play Monday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Misses practice again•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Tending to groin injury•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Makes five stops Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Lined up with starters at walkthrough•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Hogan
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg...