Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Returns to full practice

Wagner (groin) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wagner didn't practice at all last week and was held out of Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears. His quick return to full participation suggests he should be back for Sunday's game against Dallas, which is bad news for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. A matchup with the run-first Cowboys should lead to plenty of tackle opportunities for the superstar linebacker.

