Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Run-stopping beast

Wagner made 11 tackles (four solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Wagner's forced fumble didn't blossom into anything, which was the case all day as the Panthers put the ball on the ground five times but the Seahawks didn't recover any. Wagner's been on fire lately, racking up 46 stops over the last four weeks and should be considered a strong IDP asset.

More News
Our Latest Stories