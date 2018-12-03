Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Runs INT back for six

Wagner racked up 12 tackles, one sack, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a pick-six in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

It's the fourth time in five games that Wagner made more than 12 stops, but this was his first sack and interception of the year. Wagner has been instrumental in helping the Seahawks win three straight games and remain firmly in the playoff conversation, and fantasy owners should utilize his edge in IDP settings.