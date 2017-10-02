Play

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Scores touchdown in win over Colts

Wagner posted six tackles (four solo), half a sack and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Wagner's score came at a key moment for the Seahawks, as it put the team up by two touchdowns at the end of the 3rd quarter and essentially put the game out of reach for a struggling Colts offense. With a team-high 33 tackles on the season now, Wagner will continue to serve as one of the most productive defensive players in the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories