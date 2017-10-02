Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Scores touchdown in win over Colts

Wagner posted six tackles (four solo), half a sack and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Wagner's score came at a key moment for the Seahawks, as it put the team up by two touchdowns at the end of the 3rd quarter and essentially put the game out of reach for a struggling Colts offense. With a team-high 33 tackles on the season now, Wagner will continue to serve as one of the most productive defensive players in the league.