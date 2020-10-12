site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-bobby-wagner-season-high-14-stops | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Season-high 14 stops
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 12, 2020
at
5:59 pm ET 1 min read
Wagner posted 14 tackles in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Vikings.
Kirk Cousins threw the ball just 22 times, so Wagner was quite busy clogging up running lanes and posting a season-high 14 stops. The 30-year-old linebacker has a whopping 52 tackles through five games, making him a high-end IDP contributor once again.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about tonight's game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 36 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read