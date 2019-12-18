Play

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Sitting out practice Wednesday

Wagner (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wagner missed his first defensive snaps of the year after sustaining a sprained ankle in this past Sunday's win over the Panthers, but coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the week that he expects Wagner to play Week 16 versus the Panthers. Carroll reaffirmed his optimism by deeming Wagner "probable/questionable" Wednesday. We'll know more about the six-time Pro Bowler's status following Thursday's practice.

