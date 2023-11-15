Wagner logged 10 tackles (six solo), 0.5 sacks and two pass deflections in the Seahawks Week 10 victory over the Commanders.

It was the first time Wagner made a mark in the sack department since Week 4, and he brought his season total up to 2.5 in the process. It was also the fifth time in 10 games this year in which the veteran linebacker reached double-digit tackles. He was on the field for all 61 defensive snaps plus five on special teams (14 percent). He has now pitched six complete defensive games this season. He will look to maintain his reliability in Week 11 versus the Rams.