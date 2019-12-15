Play

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Suffers sprained ankle

Wagner sustained a sprained ankle during Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Wagner managed to produce his third straight double-digit tackling performance before the injury, bringing him to 139 tackles on the season -- his best mark since 2016. Safety Quandre Diggs also suffered a sprained ankle in this contest, but coach Pete Carroll said Wagner's isn't as severe as Diggs' injury. While that doesn't provide much in regards to the severity of Wagner's condition, his status will be monitored closely during the practice week leading up to Week 16's game against the Cardinals.

