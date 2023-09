Wagner registered 19 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams.

12 of Wagner's 19 tackles came in the second half, eight of which were in the fourth quarter alone as the Rams opted to run the ball more with their lead. Wagner continues to be a leader for the Seahawks' defense since being taken by the team in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. His gang tackling and veteran leadership will be crucial for Seattle as they look for their first win in Week 2 against the Lions.