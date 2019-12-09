Play

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Takes league lead in tackles

Wagner posted 14 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams.

Wagner's second straight double-digit tackling performance hoisted him to the top of the league with 129 total tackles this season, surpassing the long-time leader Blake Martinez (128). The race will likely come down to the Week 17, but regardless of how it shakes out, Wagner is within reach of his current career best (167).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories