Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Tallies 11 stops in loss

Wagner led the Seahawks with 11 tackles (eight solo) in their 33-27 loss to the Titans in Week 3.

It was the largest tackle total of the young season for Wagner, who was one of five defenders on the team to play all 73 snaps. Wagner's standing as a three-down player who can rush the passer should make him one of the higher-end IDP options at linebacker from week to week throughout the season.