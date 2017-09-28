Play

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Tallies team high in tackles

Wagner lead the Seahawks with 11 tackles (eight solo) in their Week 3 loss to the Titans.

The double-digit tackle total is Wagner's largest of the young-season. The star middle linebacker was one of five defenders to play all 73 snaps, and he figures to continue being very active on the field going forward.

