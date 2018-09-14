Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Tending to groin injury

Wagner was absent from Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Per usual, Wagner handled all 74 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss at Denver, piling up five tackles and a pass defended along the way. The Seahawks have an extra day to game plan before a Week 2 outing in Chicago on Monday, so his absence Thursday could be more of a vet day off than anything nefarious. Nonetheless, the next two days of practice will foretell whether he's trending toward active status Monday.

